Wolverhampton shooting: Second man charged after children hurt
- Published
A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting in which two children were injured.
Martinho De Sousa, 23, from Wolverhampton, is accused of two counts of attempted murder, plus possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.
The shooting happened on Shelley Road in Wolverhampton on 1 May.
The victims were an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.
The shooting shocked the community and police continue to urge witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
Two men were arrested in the city in the early hours of Friday.
Another man, 22-year-old Kian Durnin, from Wolverhampton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking last week.
Mr De Sousa was due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday.
Two other men, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested last week have been bailed with strict conditions.
