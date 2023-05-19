Furniture removal firm used as cover for Midlands drugs smuggling ring
A gang have been convicted of importing drugs with a street value of £135m into the UK under the guise of a furniture removal company.
They brought in nearly two tonnes of cocaine, heroin and ketamine via ports using dummy loads of furniture to hide the consignments, police said.
Kingpin Jonathan Arnold, of Sutton Coldfield, enjoyed trips to Dubai, filming himself driving a Ferrari.
He admitted four charges of conspiracy to import and supply drugs.
Det Ch Supt Jenny Skyrme, head of the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "We can't underestimate the scale and significance of this criminal organisation.
"This is the biggest drugs case that we have ever dealt with as an organisation."
