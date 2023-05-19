Family branded great-grandmother's hospital care 'a disgrace'
A family say their great-grandmother was branded "a disgrace" and given "no dignity" during her hospital stay.
Valerie Sanderson's family said she was "left in her own mess for an hour" in her bed at Walsall Manor Hospital.
They also said they were left extremely distressed when staff told them the 81-year-old was just days away from death - on two occasions.
A hospital spokesperson said their "concerns are being thoroughly investigated".
Mrs Sanderson was first admitted into the hospital in January, suffering from sepsis, before being released days later following treatment.
Two months later she went back into hospital where she now remains.
Her daughter Sarah Jeavons has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the family are at the end of their tether regarding the elderly woman's care and formal complaints have been lodged.
She said: "I look at mom and want to cry. She is 81, she's got no dignity or respect or will to live.
"Behind the illness, is a person. It's so heart-breaking and soul-destroying. Something needs to be done. I'm broken, it's made me ill and run down."
Mrs Jeavons' husband Lee - a former Walsall councillor - said a member of staff had even branded his mother-in-law a "disgrace" for not making it to the toilet.
They said the 81-year-old's current stint in hospital started in March and has seen her being shifted from ward to ward.
She is currently in a single room having been diagnosed with the clostridium difficile (C. Diff) infection which causes diarrhoea.
Mrs Jeavons added: "I shouldn't have been told twice that my mom was going to die. The first time, I went to hospital expecting her to be on ventilators but she was just sitting up in bed.
"A consultant rang me and told me she is dying. He said her kidneys are failing and said she'd have 72 hours at best.
"I got my children together and brought my mum's sister, who has breast cancer and is very ill, from Erdington.
"We said our goodbyes to her and it was heart-breaking. The weekend came and went and nothing happened. It's devastating because you prepare yourself for it."
Mrs Jeavons also said there had been a breakdown in communication which meant the family were not informed of medication for heart problems being stopped due to low blood pressure and also said she was labelled as "bed-ridden" at a time when she was mobile.
Lisa Carroll, director of nursing at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We are sorry to hear that this patient and her family have had a poor experience whilst using our services.
"As their concerns are being thoroughly investigated as a formal complaint it would not be appropriate to make any comment at this time.
"We will ensure we share our findings with them and offer any necessary support throughout this process."
