Wolverhampton: Two held over attempted murder after children shot
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two children were injured in a shooting.
The victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, suffered gun shot wounds to their legs in Shelley Road, Wolverhampton, on 1 May.
The men aged 20 and 23 from the city, were arrested earlier and are currently being questioned by police.
Kian Durnin, 22, from Wolverhampton, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
Two other men aged 21 and 25 who were previously arrested have been released with strict conditions.
The shooting shocked the community and police continue to urge witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
