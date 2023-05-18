Huge crowd gathers for Dudley library cuts protest
About 100 protesters gathered in Dudley against the council's decision to slash the budget of library and archive services.
Plans to cut nearly £1.5m by the end of 2026 have been approved, prompting fears it could lead to the closure of 14 libraries across the borough.
Campaigners took to the streets outside of the council house on Thursday.
The leader of the council said a decision to shut Dudley Library had not been made.
A petition against the proposals has amassed nearly 3,000 signatures and will be delivered to Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council by members of the Save Dudley Libraries & Archives campaign.
Protesters, including Unison union members, have said reducing libraries or archives services by 30%, "will jeopardise the educational development and cultural life of the Borough for decades to come".
Speaking from the rally, Leslie Burrows from Stourbridge, told BBC WM: "Libraries are a source of knowledge, inspiration and they are also a safe space for people.
"Attempting to close any down, especially in times of need when some people can't afford their internet bills, needs to be looked at again."
Tricia Jewkes attended the protest with her six-year-old son and mother Pat Wright, who all use the library in Coseley.
She said: "It was a great place to go as a first-time mum, getting out of the house I got to meet people and find out lots of information. It was a nice environment."
Teacher Adrian Johnson, who regularly uses Netherton library and the archive service, said: "Archives help you know where you've been, where you are and where you are going to, it's a central service for everyone and I wouldn't want to see it lost.
"As a young boy, the first place I went was a public library and I thought, 'I belong here', and it gave me a sense of community - that's important and continues to be important."
Heather Ramsden from Coseley said: "They are a place where you can just be yourself and it's ok to be whoever you are in that space."
Conservative councillor Patrick Harley said the local authority has a "duty to provide a comprehensive and efficient library service, which can be delivered within available resources".
He added: "While a saving has been identified for the service, it remains to be decided where those savings will be made. We have certainly not made a decision to close Dudley Library, or any other library at this stage.
"The next step is to carry out comprehensive consultation and engagement sessions with the residents of Dudley, users of library services, the friends of libraries, library employees, businesses and potential partners.
"We will engage with people across all ages, groups, ethnicities, and abilities. This will help us design a library service which is based on an analysis and assessment of local need."
