Kelvin Ward: Boys accused of killing man and plot to murder son
Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering a man and conspiring to murder his son.
Kelvin Ward, 50, was stabbed to death in his car after it was rammed in Castle Bromwich in Solihull on 18 May.
The two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named, have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
A 16-year-old boy and 28-year-old man have previously been charged over Mr Ward's murder.
The boy, who also cannot be named because of his age, faces an additional charge of violent disorder.
Mr Ward died after he was found with stab wounds on Chester Road at about 20:15 BST.
He was remembered by his family as "a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many" who was "well loved, vibrant [and] full of life".
West Midlands Police said Mr Ward's family had been kept up to date with the most recent developments.
It added that an 18-year-old man remained on police bail in connection with the investigation.
