Birmingham City Council's leadership hopefuls set to face interviews
- Published
The Labour Party is due to start interviews to replace the leader of Birmingham City Council.
The move comes after an internal report described a dysfunctional climate at the local authority.
Ian Ward, who has held the role since 2017, is understood to be putting his name forward.
The party hopes to announce the new leader by 23 May, when the council holds its annual general meeting and is also seeking a new deputy leader.
The party sent out application forms inviting councillors to apply if they were interested in becoming leader or deputy leader.
Applications are due to close on Saturday, when interviews are also expected to begin, before the AGM on Tuesday.
The BBC understands candidates will be invited to apply for up to three positions in order of preference from group leader, group deputy leader, chief whip, group chair and group secretary.
The Labour Party said the NEC selection panel would not have any members connected to the Midlands in the interest of fairness.
Names believed to have been mooted by Labour members include Waseem Zaffer, who ran against Ian Ward in May last year, Lisa Trickett and current cabinet member Sharon Thompson.
But sources suggest the current deputy, Brigit Jones, will not run.
Labour said if more than one "suitable candidate" was identified for each post by the NEC panel, the candidates would face a vote by members of the Labour group on the council.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk