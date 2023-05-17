Belgrave Middleway: Cyclist killed in crash on major Birmingham route
- Published
A cyclist has died after being struck by a car on a major route in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to Belgrave Middleway near the city centre shortly after 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the cyclist was found in a critical condition and could not be saved.
It added the driver of the car did not require treatment. West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.
An air ambulance and two ambulances were sent to the scene near Birmingham Central Mosque, between Horton Square and Haden Circus, which was shut after the collision.
"Upon arrival at the scene we found a man who was the cyclist," a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
"He was assessed and was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support to him.
"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk