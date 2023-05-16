Part of major Birmingham route shut after collision
Part of a major route in Birmingham has been closed following a crash.
Belgrave Middleway between Horton Square and Haden Circus was shut after the collision at about 15:35 BST on Tuesday near Birmingham Central Mosque.
The road was shut in both directions for investigations to be carried out after the serious crash, West Midlands Police said.
National Express West Midlands said there were delays on a number of bus services in the area.
Services 8A/C, 35, 45, 47 and 50 were particularly affected, with delays in excess of 30 minutes, the operator stated.
Its teams were "working hard to maintain timetables" and it apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Traffic was being diverted from going through the underpass and Transport for West Midlands said at about 16:25 BST that closures remained in both directions.
There was significant congestion on approaches and Lee Bank Middleway, Sherlock Street, Bristol Street, Highgate Road, Haden Way and Highgate Middleway have been affected.
