Beds donated to stop children sleeping on floor in Wolverhampton
- Published
Sixty-five beds have been donated within two months of an appeal to help children who have been sleeping on the floor in a city.
The Good Night Project was launched in Wolverhampton by the city council and two charities in a bid to tackle "bed poverty".
Despite the "amazing" response, they said about 200 applications have been received for beds.
Campaigners are also appealing for donations of bedding.
The authority teamed up with The Wolves Foundation and African Caribbean Community Initiative (ACCI) for the project which was set up after 900 beds had to be given to children in the city.
"Bed poverty" is a term used to describe a situation where a person does not have access to a bed or enough income to afford necessary items.
"The response from the public has been amazing and I want to thank everyone who has donated so far, either in the form of a bed, bedding or money," Philip Dixon, of ACCI, said.
'There's real demand for double beds and bunk beds and cots and cot beds are also needed and gratefully received."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk