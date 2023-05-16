West Midlands Police Federation question's force's rejoin scheme
A police federation says a plan to retain experienced officers needs to offer better financial incentives.
West Midlands Police's Rejoiners Scheme encourages retiring or recently retired workers to consider going back to work.
The force said it was a cost-effective way to keep experienced officers.
West Midlands Police Federation cautiously backed the scheme but urged members considering it to seek tax and pensions advice.
Secretary Tim Rogers said the initiative might not offer "the incentive most would require to remain."
West Midlands Police said officers who recently completed 30 years or more service have been contacted to consider re-joining.
"You can't buy experience and the policing service needs it right now," said Chief Constable Craig Guildford.
"The way our old pension scheme works makes individual choices to stay on as a warranted officer a hard family financial decision," he added.
"The new scheme gives retiring officers their pension lump sum in their hand and then after a short time - as little as 31 days - they can return on their exact same pay point as a warranted officer in their specialism."
Returning officers needed to consider their monthly pension payments would likely be abated, or reduced, said Mr Rogers.
"A top rate sergeant would be retained on an annual salary of £48,000 but their abated pension of around £27,000 would need to be deducted," said Mr Rogers.
"In effect this officer would be getting £21,000 a year for doing the same job."
The federation added it welcomed being consulted on the scheme.
