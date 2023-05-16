White Album donated to charity shop sells for more than £2,000
A rare copy of The Beatles' 1968 White Album raised more than £2,000 at auction after being donated to a charity shop.
The first edition of the album was handed in to The British Heart Foundation's Sutton Coldfield branch.
Shop manager Natalie Langsford said a "generous donor" brought it in "and it was just mixed in with other items".
After charity experts suspected its value, it was listed on eBay and sold for £2,350 on Monday night.
"That's just an amazing amount," said the charity's area manager, Marcie Somel.
"We're delighted."
The White Album, released in 1968 with a blank sleeve, was the Liverpool quartet's ninth studio album and is formally titled The Beatles.
It is often said to be the band's best ever album and comprises 30 songs.
The edition donated to the British Heart Foundation is thought to be incredibly rare, featuring a misprint unique to the first version of the record of which there are only 10,000 copies.
Despite its age, it was also in good condition, complete with original inserts and a foldout poster.
"We were thrilled to have such a rare donation come into our shop," Ms Somel said.
