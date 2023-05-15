Birmingham man and nephew jailed for child sex offences
- Published
A prisoner who police said confessed further crimes to a cell mate has been jailed alongside his uncle for child sexual abuse.
Adam Judd, 26, who was jailed for sexual offences in 2014, also detailed the further crimes in a letter, which led to an investigation, officers said.
He was sentenced to five years and nine months for nine counts of rape and two sexual assaults.
Wayne Judd was jailed for 11 and half years at Birmingham Crown Court.
The 30-year-old, of Marston Road, Weoley Castle, had pleaded guilty to four counts of rape.
Adam Judd was given a reduced term due to the seven-year sentence he was handed in 2014, said West Midlands Police.
The force said that in 2017 he confessed to crimes committed against two victims between 2011 and 2014 as he "was tired of holding it back".
Its Public Protection Unit interviewed Adam and Wayne Judd and took statements from the two women, who were both under 14 at the time of the offences.
Det Con Adam McHugh, of West Midlands Police, said: "I commend the courage of the women who relived their abuse in telling us what happened to them.
"I hope this conviction shows that we are committed to getting justice for victims of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened.
"We have specialist officers who can help through every step of the way. We also work with a raft of partner agencies and charities who can give on-going support."
