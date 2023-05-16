BBC drama filmed in Birmingham set to hit screens this summer
- Published
A new BBC musical drama filmed in Birmingham is set to hit screens this summer.
Champion is the first TV project for Candice Carty-Williams, author of The Sunday Times bestselling novel Queenie, and tells the explosive story of what happens when fame collides with family.
Featuring original music, the series has been described as a love letter to black British music.
It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
For those watching outside of the UK, Ireland and across the world, it will be streamed on Netflix.
The drama follows rap sensation Bosco Champion as he returns home from prison to find his dutiful younger sister Vita's own talent is discovered by his rival.
She steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process.
Déja J Bowens stars as Vita in her TV debut alongside Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco, with musician Ray BLK - also her TV debut - as Vita's best friend Honey.
Candice Carty-Williams said: "Three years after I dreamt up Bosco and Vita Champion, this brother and sister duo, their family, their friends and their enemies, are about to hit screens across the globe, with a backdrop of all original music.
"Seeing the cast bring these songs and characters to life and make them their own has been thrilling, emotional and satisfying. I can't wait for viewers to meet the Champions and fall in love with them like I have."
It comes following the announcement that production of the hit BBC drama series Silent Witness is set to move to the West Midlands from next year.
MasterChef will move to new studios in Digbeth, alongside Steven Knight's This Town, Man Like Mobeen and Phoenix Rise.
The BBC said it had built on its commitment to production outside London and would increase overall investment in drama made in the West Midlands.
