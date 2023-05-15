Kings Heath: Further murder arrest after Ronique Thomas stabbed to death

Ronique ThomasFamily handout
Ronique Thomas was stabbed on Kings Heath high street in Birmingham
By Riyah Collins
BBC News, West Midlands

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing on a high street.

Ronique Thomas, 33, died after being attacked in Kings Heath, Birmingham, in the early hours of 26 April.

Two others, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, have already been charged with his murder as well as robbery and possession of a bladed article.

West Midlands Police said the suspect remained in custody for questioning and renewed its appeal for information.

Mr Thomas was found critically injured near the junction of Queensbridge Road, in an area close to a police station and where a new railway station is being built, at about 02:30 BST.

