Perry Barr crash: Arrest after motorcyclist, 24, dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a motorcyclist died in a collision, police said.
Officers said the 24-year-old rider collided with a junction box on Walsall Road, Perry Barr, just before 19:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday morning. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
West Midlands Police said the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta was later arrested and released on police bail.
The force said it was working to find out what happened and appealed for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.
