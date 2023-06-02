Four more jailed in West Midlands child sexual abuse inquiry
- Published
Four people have been jailed for their part in the largest child sex abuse investigation ever undertaken in the West Midlands.
The abuse, involving seven children, who were 12 years old or younger, took place over nearly a decade in Walsall and Wolverhampton.
Concerns came to light in 2014 after a hospital visit by one of the victims.
Matthew Evans, John Griffiths, Violet Griffiths and Natasha Webb were sentenced on Friday.
Thirteen other defendants were jailed earlier this year at Wolverhampton Crown Court and four more were given non-custodial sentences.
They were convicted after a series of trials which began last year.
'Shocked everyone'
Joanne Jakymec, chief prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the 21 offenders were guilty of "the most abhorrent catalogue of systematic sexual abuse".
"The scale, depravity and deeply disturbing nature of which is unlike anything I have seen during my time working for the CPS and has shocked everyone who has been involved in bringing them to justice," she said.
"The cruel abuse which they inflicted on the victims for years has caused them physical and extreme psychological harm, leaving them traumatised."
Of those sentenced on Friday, three were given jail terms of 17 years or more for numerous charges including child sexual abuse:
- Matthew Evans, 32, of Howard Road, Bilston, was jailed for 17 years and six months with one year on extended licence, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 30 years and a restraining order to last until further order
- John Griffiths, 67, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, jailed for 17 years and six months with one year on extended licence, given a SHPO for 20 years and a restraining order to last until further order
- Violet Griffiths, 67, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, jailed for 15 years, given a SHPO for 20 years and a restraining order to last until further order
- Natasha Webb, 37, was jailed for nine years and given a SHPO and a restraining order
Three years after the 2014 hospital visit, another child told a carer about the extent of the abuse, prompting the six-year police investigation, which West Midlands Police said was the largest it had ever undertaken.
A safeguarding review into the case was carried out four years ago but the group behind it said it would not be made public.
