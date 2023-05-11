Wolverhampton beauty clinic barred from Brazilian butt lifts
A beauty clinic has been barred from offering Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures in what a council said was the first case of its kind in England.
Clinique Modele Aesthetics in Wolverhampton was served a prohibition notice to prevent "the risk of serious injuries and potential for fatalities".
The non-surgical procedure sees fat or dermal filler injected into the buttocks to change size or shape.
The company said it had listened to the city council's concerns.
The authority said it was the first time in England such a case had been brought under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
An assessment of the business on School Road, Tettenhall Wood, looked at the skills, knowledge and experience of those carrying out the buttock augmentation, the council said.
An expert's report identified risks and complications associated including blood clots, sepsis, and the potential for the death of body tissues.
It said the business was unable to show that its staff had enough training, skills and knowledge to undertake the procedure or adequately recognise or deal with complications arising.
"Clinique Modele Aesthetics is now prohibited from carrying out these activities from the premises and any other location in Great Britain. No appeal was made," said the council.
However, a spokesman for the clinic said although it would no longer offer the procedure, the correct certification for the treatment had been obtained.
"All other councils allow this treatment to be conducted with the same qualifications, so I can categorically confirm that sufficient training had been undertaken at the time the treatments took place," he said.
The popularity of surgical and non-surgical BBLs has increased significantly over recent years, but there is currently no standard licensing scheme in England for businesses offering the procedure, it added.
Steve Evans of Wolverhampton City Council said: "The provision of these procedures is currently unlicensed and although work is under way to agree a standardised licencing scheme, it is not known how long this will take.
"Therefore, we have taken this action in the meantime as we believe people could be putting themselves at real risk."
The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said the risks involved in the procedure can be "significant" especially when fillers are "injected blindly into the buttocks".
"We hope that other councils around the UK follow this example of decisive action to protect the public," it said.
