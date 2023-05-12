Eurovision final to be shown on big screen in Birmingham
- Published
A "giant party" is set to take place in Birmingham city centre to celebrate the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.
The grand final on 13 May will be streamed live from Liverpool onto a big screen in the city's Centenary Square.
Live performances and activities will take place throughout the day, as part of an official Eurovision fan zone.
Jayne Francis, from Birmingham City Council, said the event had also been an opportunity to celebrate Ukraine, winners of the 2022 contest.
"We are so excited to be hosting one of the UK's official Eurovision fan zones, with some fantastic local and Ukrainian talent and lots of fun for all ages."
This year's Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Liverpool, after last year's UK entrant Sam Ryder finished runner-up to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.
The fan zone will see folk dance, Ukrainian music and a karaoke sing-along experience, alongside workshops, dance sessions, food stalls and other activities.
The event, which is free to attend, will be hosted by Birmingham-based drag act Fatt Butcher, alongside Ginny Lemon, from Season 2 of BBC's RuPaul's Drag Race.
"I am delighted and so so excited to be hosting this event as a massive Eurovision fan, Ukrainian music enthusiast and queen of the West Midlands," said Ginny.
The Birmingham Eurovision Fan Zone will be live in Centenary Square from 15.30 BST on Saturday, with the final of the song contest streamed from 20:00 BST.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk