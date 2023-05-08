Smethwick: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run.
The 29-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Queens Road in Smethwick near the junction with Wall Close, shortly before 01:00 BST.
West Midlands Police said the vehicle then drove off and officers have appealed for people with information to come forward.
Anyone who may have dashcam footage should also contact the force.
