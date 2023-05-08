Wolverhampton: Thousands gather in West Park for Vaisakhi festival
Thousands of people have gathered to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi in Wolverhampton.
A parade started at the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road at 09:00 BST on Sunday before an event in West Park.
People enjoyed entertainment, speeches and food to mark Vaisakhi, the festival which celebrates the founding of the Sikh community, or Khalsa.
The council said there was a huge crowd in the park.
Dr Sadhu Singh, from the council of Sikh Gurdwaras, said: "We are pleased to be celebrating one of the most important dates in our calendar in West Park once again this year."
