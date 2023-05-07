Crowds out for second day of Coronation events in West Midlands
- Published
The bunting was flying high across Birmingham and the Black Country as a second day of Coronation celebrations got under way.
Choirs, dancers and performers took over Centenary Square before a Coronation Concert in the evening.
It followed Saturday's event which despite the rain saw about 600 people watch the ceremony on a big screen.
Celebrations were also taking place in Bilston with Wolverhampton's mayor Sandra Samuels joining a street party.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have thanked those that made the Coronation a "glorious occasion".
Alice Munro said Blandford Avenue in Castle Bromwich had a fantastic afternoon celebrating the Coronation on Saturday with a "fun-filled street party, despite the rain".
Residents enjoyed a royal bake off, a game of musical thrones, tug of war and an egg and spoon race.
"A great afternoon with lots of great memories made," she said.
In Dudley, the town hall had the union jack flag projected on it taken in the early hours to celebrate the occasion.
Fifty students from Royal Birmingham Conservatoire's folk ensemble put on a musical treat for worshippers at the Bilaji Temple, Oldbury.
The performance included Indian singer Dr Radhika Balakrishnan who said it was a huge privilege to perform.
"It's a wonderful day of celebration. King Charles does signify a new era, a change and I hope it's a change for positive and bringing a lot of communities," she added.
The Royal British Legion in Lower Gornal was decked out for a party in the sunshine throughout Sunday.
Jane Siddall was in fancy dress at Pitmaston Road School in Birmingham for the Queen's Coronation in 1953 and on Saturday joined her family to watch King Charles III be crowned.
"It was very interesting to see how it was different from the last one - I remember the weather being better last time," said Mrs Siddall.
"It was quite emotional to watch and I liked sharing the moment with my daughter and granddaughter."