Birmingham shooting: Three arrests in attempted murder inquiry
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was injured in a street shooting in Birmingham.
The city's Heartlands Hospital was locked down for a time on 30 April after the man arrived with wounds to his abdomen and leg.
West Midlands Police said shots were earlier fired at a car on Shaw Hill Road in Washwood Heath.
Three men aged 27, 22 and 19 are being questioned by officers.
Police said a car was spotted on Thursday evening that was suspected of being involved in the incident and was brought to a stop on Linkswood Road at around 20:20 BST.
The force is continuing to investigate and urged anyone with information or footage to get in touch.
