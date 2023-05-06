Wolverhampton shooting: Man charged after woman injured
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman in her 20s was hurt in a street shooting in Wolverhampton.
Shots were fired at about 01:00 BST on 23 April on Bitterne Drive and the victim was shot in the leg, West Midlands Police said.
The man, 21, from School Green, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He was also charged with possession of ammunition in a public place, wounding with intent and violent disorder.
Police said he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Saturday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.