Dudley: Labour defiant despite Tories keeping stronghold
- Published
Labour remained defiant in Dudley despite a disappointing night that saw the party gain just two seats.
A number of wards changed hands on the night, with the Conservatives also winning control of new areas.
Qadar Zada, the Labour opposition leader on Dudley Council, said: "We've cut the wafer thin majorities of Tory councillors down. I've always said by 2024 Dudley will be run by Labour."
In Sandwell, Labour councillors remain in control and added three more seats.
There were 25 seats up for election in Dudley and before the count, the leader of the Conservative group Patrick Harley said he was confident his party could hold its ground and maybe even take a seat there.
He said Dudley Conservatives usually did "better than average" in terms of votes and added: "If Labour can't hurt us now, when can they?"
In the end the Conservatives gained two seats, one of them from Labour, to finish the night with 12 victories to Labour's 13.
The Conservatives remain in control with 44 seats, Labour have 27 and there is one independent.
In Sandwell, 37 out of 72 were up for election and the night ended with Labour remaining the largest party with 60 seats.
The Conservatives picked up two seats to end with 12.