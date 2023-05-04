West Midlands firefighter's pride in Coronation parade
A firefighter from the West Midlands service has been selected to march in the King's Coronation parade.
Group commander Kris Darnley is one of 20 people from fire and rescue services set to take part in the ceremony.
The 39-year-old said he was feeling "very excited" but nervous about the event on Saturday.
More than 200 members of the emergency services are set to be part of the Coronation.
Firefighters will form part of the uniformed Civilian Services detachment, alongside police and ambulance staff and those from HM Coastguard and Merchant Navy.
The group will parade on Whitehall before lining the King and Queen Consort's route to and from Westminster Abbey.
Mr Darnley, who is based at Kings Norton station in Birmingham, said it was "monumental" to be taking part in the historic event.
He was selected following a call for nominations from the National Fire Chiefs Council.
"It's monumental to be part of something so significant in history," he told BBC Radio WM.
"[I'm] just apprehensive about making sure that I reflect myself and the service the way that I'd like to, in the best light.
"Can't wait, really can't wait," he added.
Mr Darnley said his friends and family were "immensely proud" of his participation.
"Considering the small numbers that have been asked or are being involved in it, to say that I've been picked, it's just amazing really - family are really proud of me.
"Can't believe the experience that I'm going to be involved in."
