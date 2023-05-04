Singer and actress Vicky Wright dies aged 63
- Published
Singer and actress Vicky Wright has died at the age of 63, her daughter has announced.
In a message posted on Twitter, Kelly Wright-Warhust said her "wonderful mum" had died on Wednesday morning.
'I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways," she added.
Ms Wright, fiancée of comedian Bobby Davro, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.
She was the daughter of former Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer Billy Wright and Joy, of singing trio The Beverley Sisters.
Born in Ironbridge, Shropshire, England player Billy Wright spent his entire footballing career with Wolves and became the first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps. He died from pancreatic cancer in 1994.
Ms Wright had previously taken to the theatre stage to perform a one-woman show about her father's footballing career called The Billy Wright Story.
Tributes have poured in after the announcement on Wednesday night, with singer Beverley Knight, also of Wolverhampton, describing Ms Wright as a "gem" in a message on Twitter.
"Sending love and healing," she added.
BBC Midlands Today presenter Nick Owen tweeted: "Oh no, shattering news. I had known Vicky for more than 40 years and loved her company.
"Her dad Billy gave me my first job in television."
"I feel terribly sad tonight - thoughts with all the family," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk