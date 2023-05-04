Autistic blogger pledges to help others and raise awareness
An autistic man is pledging to help others and raise awareness of neurodivergence and stigmas within south Asian communities.
Hassaan Mohammad, a British Pakistani from Birmingham, was diagnosed as autistic at eight years old.
After years of struggling with acceptance, he helps other neurodiverse people through his online blog.
"For so long, I knew I was different but I didn't understand why," the 25-year-old told BBC Asian Network.
The freelance writer and creative added: "When I was a teenager I thought, 'maybe it's just social anxiety or maybe it's just depression'.
"It was considered as a behavioural problem, a deficit, something to be embarrassed about or something that goes away as an adult."
While at school, Mr Mohammad began researching in a search for answers, but still struggled to relate to the condition.
Now, he openly shares his experiences and provides an insight to life with autism via his blog, Hassaan's House.
Neurodiversity is a word used to describe the different thinking styles that affect how people communicate with the world around them.
It is an umbrella term for autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia and Tourette's.
Around 15-20% of all the people living in the world are thought to have a neuro-difference. No two people will be affected in the same way.
'Fear of reaction'
Sadiya Mahmood, the director of pastoral and designated safeguarding lead at St Edwards Prep, works with children living with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
She says neurodivergent conditions are "not fully embraced with Asian communities".
She believes it is "due to a lack of understanding on how to access and navigate the system".
Ms Mahmood said: "A lot of the diagnostics that are set up to diagnose children on the autism spectrum are European and Euro-centric, which means Asian or children from ethnic minority backgrounds miss out, particularly girls.
"[The south Asian community] struggle to accept it because there's a fear of how others within the community will react to the label."
Thinking back to his childhood, Mr Mohammad said he wished there had been better support available.
The 25-year-old said: "What was lacking was the support beyond the standard anger management techniques that are presented to children."
Now, thanks to social media he has a wide network of friends and writes about his experiences to help others.
Offering advice, he added: "If you're able to speak to other autistic people, most of us are welcoming and kind.
"Speaking to people in that realm is the best thing for you to get a full understanding."
