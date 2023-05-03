Second car found as children's shooting in Wolverhampton investigated
A second car thought to have been involved in an incident where two children were shot has been recovered.
An 11-year-old girl and a boy, 15, were hurt when shots were fired from a car in Shelley Road in the Bushbury area of Wolverhampton on Monday, police said.
Three cars, a red and black Mini, a dark grey Ford Focus and a small black hatchback, are now thought to have been involved, West Midlands Police said.
The children were shot in their legs and remain in hospital.
Residents said they heard up to five or six shots and then screams before up to two cars screeched off, BBC Midlands Correspondent Phil Mackie said.
The girl was in parkland off Shelley Road at the time of the shooting and the boy was in a car park.
Police believe the three cars left Shelley Road shortly after shots were fired there at about 15:10 BST and became involved in a chase around Bushbury.
The Focus, thought to have been stolen in the city on 29 April, was found abandoned in Bushbury Lane on Tuesday evening..
The Mini had been found in Third Avenue on Monday.
West Midlands Police said it had opened a major incident public reporting site for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage.
It is not known what type of firearm was used but ballistic material has been recovered for forensic analysis, the force added.
Police described the shooting and as shocking and upsetting and neighbourhood officers have been carrying out patrols in the area to reassure residents, parents and schools.
"We will not tolerate violence like this on our streets and our teams are focused on establishing who is responsible and bringing them to justice," a force spokesperson added.
