Wolverhampton domestic abuse group given furniture by developer
- Published
A property developer has donated furniture to an organisation that supports victims of domestic abuse.
Jessup Partnerships delivered new beds, sofas, wardrobes, drawers, televisions, tables and chairs to The Haven, based in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton.
They had all come from the developer's show homes.
Haven fundraising manager Jade Secker said it was important because many of those the charity helped flee at short notice and arrive with nothing.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Ms Secker added: "Making our spaces warm, welcoming and equipped with all of the essentials is key to ensuring women and children can feel at home."
As well as providing "practical and emotional assistance" to women and children, Haven also aims to help women and children at risk of homelessness.
Jessup managing director Chris Timmins said: "The work that The Haven does in the community is genuinely inspirational."
