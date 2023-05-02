Machete fight in Walsall park sees three men hospitalised
- Published
Three men have been taken to hospital with potentially serious stab injuries after fighting with machetes in a park.
West Midlands Police were called to Palfrey Park in Walsall at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
The men aged 28, 26 and 25, received treatment from the ambulance service before going to hospital.
"We understand incidents like this are worrying so we have extra officers in the community to offer reassurance," the force said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford in Shropshire also attended the scene.
Sgt Jason Fowler said: "We are in the early stages of our inquiries. We are appealing for witnesses or people with information such as mobile phone footage to please contact us."
