Cyclists ride 1,000 miles in memory of teenagers
A group of volunteers have embarked on a 1,050-mile bike ride in memory of two teenagers who died after suffering brain injuries.
Five cyclists will ride from Lands' End to John O' Groats in 12 days for the Ride for Harley and Chloe Campaign.
The teenagers both died last year in separate incidents in the Midlands.
So far, nearly £13,000 has been raised and all proceeds will go to the Headway Black Country charity.
Harley Barnbrook,16, died following an asthma attack while having lunch at Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Dudley, in February last year.
In December of the same year, aspiring air-hostess Chloe Williams,19, from Dudley, died after being injured in a car crash on the M6 while on her way to a music concert.
Touched by their stories, cyclists Paul Cadwallader, his brother Mathew, Andrew Evans, Craig Scott, and Adam Bagnall all set a goal of raising £4,000 to help others affected by brain injuries or strokes.
Mr Cadwallader - the organiser - was Miss William's cousin and a close friend of Mr Barnbrook's mother.
Well-wishers have had the chance to follow their journey as the group have documented their updates via the Ride for Harley & Chloe Facebook page.
By day five of the challenge, the group had reached Much Wenlock in Shropshire with the aim of reaching Bolton by the end of the day.
The chosen charity provides support to those who have have suffered brain injuries to regain their independence.
Jayne Emery, chief officer of Headway Black Country said: "We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for this campaign in memory of Harley and Chloe.
"The funds raised through this campaign will go a long way in improving the lives of our clients and their families".
The group hopes to finish the challenge by 9 May.
