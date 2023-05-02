Two children injured in Wolverhampton shooting
- Published
An 11-year-old girl and a boy aged 15 have been injured in a shooting in Wolverhampton.
The pair were hurt when shots were fired in Shelley Road in the Bushbury area of the city on Monday, police said.
Both were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs and remain in a stable condition.
Shortly after, two cars were reportedly involved in a chase before one was later found abandoned.
Both vehicles - a black Mini and a grey Ford Focus - were thought to be stolen. The Mini was recovered from Third Avenue and has been seized for forensic examinations, the force added.
The girl was in parkland off Shelley Road at the time of the shooting at about 15:00 BST and the scene remained cordoned off on Tuesday.
'It's shocking'
Police are carrying out extra patrols in the area as well as house-to-house inquiries.
"Our officers are also liaising with partners in local schools as we understand how upsetting an incident like this can be," force spokesperson said.
"We know it is shocking, especially in a residential area, and it is a priority for us to establish what happened and who is responsible."
Abi Barton from nearby Cavan Vets said: "It's shocking that we are living in a society where our children aren't safe, that they are victims of such heinous attacks in broad daylight.
"Our thoughts are with the children and their families."
Residents and drivers in the area are being asked to check their doorbell and dashcam footage as it could potentially help the investigation.