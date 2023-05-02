Union wants involvement in Solihull HS2 death investigation
A union says it must be included in an investigation into the death of a worker at an HS2 construction site in Solihull.
The man, thought to be in his early 70s, was working on Middle Bickenhill Lane, in Marston Green, on Thursday.
He was employed by a firm in HS2 contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI's (BBV) supply chain.
The Unite union said for transparency's sake it should be involved in BBV's probe. BBV has been asked for comment.
West Midlands Ambulance Service last week described events as an "industrial incident".
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 16:00 BST, with West Midlands Fire Service saying a man had gone into cardiac arrest. After treatment, he was taken to hospital where, police said, he died.
An investigation has been started by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) along with West Midlands Police.
There is also to be an inquiry by BBV and it is that probe which should include Unite, said Jerry Swain, the union's national officer for construction.
He said: "It is only by working collectively together that we can discover what occurred, learn from this tragedy and provide the workforce with reassurance and confidence that everything is being done to protect their safety."
Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "It is absolutely essential that the full facts of this tragedy are fully established in a transparent manner."
