Birmingham shooting: Five held on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
Five people, including a 16-year-old, continue to be questioned after shots were fired in a residential street.
Two cars and a house were damaged by gunfire in Hockley Close, Newtown, at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
A 32-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.
Of the seven initially arrested, two men aged 27 and 18 have been released without charge.
Four remain in custody for questioning, with the injured suspect remaining in hospital.
Armed officers were deployed to follow a black VW Golf which left the scene after shots were fired on Saturday, said West Midlands Police.
They then arrested five occupants, including two who had tried to make off on foot.
A police helicopter was also deployed before the suspects, aged between 16 and 32, were arrested.
The West Midlands force said they were all held on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
The force said the motive for the shooting remained unclear, however earlier a spokesperson said it was believed to be a targeted attack.
Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward, with extra patrols taking place in the area.
