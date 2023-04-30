Kings Heath: Teen charged with murdering Ronique Thomas
A man who was stabbed to death on a Birmingham high street has been named as 33-year-old Ronique Thomas.
Mr Thomas died after being attacked in Kings Heath at about 02:30 BST on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with his murder as well as robbery and possessing a bladed article.
The boy is the second person to be charged over Mr Thomas' murder.
Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Daly, of Birmingham, was charged with the same offences on Saturday.
The teenager is expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and Mr Daly is due at the city's crown court the following day.
Mr Thomas was found critically injured near the junction of Queensbridge Road, in an area close to a police station and where a new railway station is being built.
A vigil was held in the area on Saturday by dozens of people who laid a wreath and held a minute's silence in his memory.
West Midlands Police said it was continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
