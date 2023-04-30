Seven arrested after shots fired in Birmingham street
- Published
Seven people have been arrested after shots were fired in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the shooting, which happened just before 16:00 BST on Saturday in Hockley Close in Newtown, was a targeted attack.
A helicopter was deployed which the force said led to the arrests of seven males, who remain in custody.
Officers have seized several vehicles and the area was cordoned off for forensic examinations.
"We understand that this will have been alarming for local residents and we want to reassure them that we believe this was a targeted attack and we have swiftly made arrests," a force spokesperson said.
There is also due to be an increased police presence in the area over the Bank Holiday to reassure locals.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk