Arrest after passenger's death in Rowley Regis lamp-post crash
- Published
A man, in his 20s, died as the car he was a passenger in crashed into a lamp-post, police said.
The collision took place on Penncricket Lane in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, at about 05:30 BST.
A man, also in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A third man was taken to hospital with a broken arm, along with a fourth man who had minor injuries, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the road would remain closed for most of Saturday while investigations continue.
