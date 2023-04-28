Third murder arrest over Kelvin Ward stabbing
- Published
Detectives leading a murder investigation into the stabbing of a man in his car have made a third arrest.
Kelvin Ward, 50, was found fatally wounded on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, on 18 April.
An 18-year-old man is the latest person to be held on suspicion of murder as the probe continues, says West Midlands Police.
A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man have been charged with murder.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is additionally charged with violent disorder.
Mr Ward's family had been made aware of the update, said the force, which asked for anyone with information to come forward.
Mr Ward was previously described by his family as "a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many".
"He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed," they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk