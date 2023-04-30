Second Walsall Lidl wins planning approval
Lidl has been given permission to build a second store in Walsall.
The company said the supermarket on Walsall Road will create up to 40 jobs and have 100 parking spaces.
Lidl said it wanted to build four stores in the town and added the area had not been "well served by discount food store provision" in the past.
A supermarket spokesperson said the firm found easy access to a discount food store is a high priority for people.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Walsall Council planners were told the company had carried out research which suggested 91% of residents in the area wanted the store built.
The new store will require the demolition of a unit which houses several businesses, but they are all moving to new premises.
A new access road will also be created on Walsall Road.
