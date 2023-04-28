Man who blew up his kitchen guilty of terror charges
A man who experimented with explosives in his kitchen and posted to far-right chatrooms has been convicted of explosives and terrorism charges.
Vaughn Dolphin, 20, from Walsall, filmed himself in a gas mask surrounded by smoke after blowing up his kitchen in an attempt to blend explosives.
He was convicted of two charges of possessing explosives as well as several terrorism-related charges.
Police said Vaughn had a dangerous mindset and was intent on causing harm.
He built a crude gun in his garden shed at his house in Walsall Wood Road, Aldridge, and claimed minorities "should be shot," Birmingham Crown Court had heard.
Vaughn sought out extremist conversations online and engaged on chat boards, said Ch Supt Mark Payne, commander of West Midlands Counter-Terrorism Unit.
He acquired explosive materials and ingredients and researched how to make firearms and then made a viable one, he added.
He said Dolphin had been "radicalised" and become someone "with the intention to create really dangerous material". He also shared footage of other terrorist incidents from around the world.
"This was clearly a young man with a really dangerous mindset who sought and acquired access to material that would have caused harm to other people.
"I've got no doubt at all that his intent was to cause harm."
Dolphin was found guilty of charges including six counts of having documents likely to be of use to terrorists, two charges of disseminating a terrorist publication and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He bragged about causing an "awesome fireball" in a series of selfie videos he posted to extremist chatrooms, jurors heard.
"Next time I'll do this outside, but, ah well, you live and learn," he said on one of them.
When arrested on 27 June, Dolphin told police he was not a terrorist.
At his home, the court heard, officers found a series of how-to guides on building a shotgun and homemade plastic explosives and how to conduct arson attacks.
They also discovered a range of material glorifying the World War Two Nazi organisation the SS.
"There is no doubt at all in my mind, this is a dangerous individual that is now off the streets," Ch Supt Payne added.
