Great British Menu star made Birmingham night time economy champion
Great British Menu star Alex Claridge has been appointed as an advisor to the West Midlands night time economy.
The chef, who owns The Wilderness in Birmingham, has been tasked with supporting plans to stop the decline of pubs, theatres and restaurants.
"There's plenty to be getting in with," he said, as the hospitality sector struggles to recover from the pandemic and cope with the cost of living.
Mr Claridge will work with businesses across the region.
He has been appointed by the West Midlands Combined Authority and mayor Andy Street said his role was an important one.
"Restaurants, bars, theatres - they're a big and important part of our economy," he said.
"It's been very successful but actually it's facing some challenges."
Mr Claridge said he was all too aware of the problems facing the hospitality sector.
"I think there is real risk of significant business failure over the next 12 months," he said.
"If people don't want to lose places that animate our evenings and make our weekends fun and allow people to come back together we are going to have to do something."
The Night Time Industries Association predicts that a quarter of businesses will close within the next six months.
Almost 30% of workers in the West Midlands are employed in the night time economy but businesses are facing rising costs and customers having less money to spend.
Christina Kruzewski is a sales and event manager at Orelle, a restaurant which opened in Birmingham last year.
"I think it's because of the lifestyle change and more guests working from home," she said.
She said the restaurant had noticed fewer customers on Fridays as well as earlier in the week.
"We could use more support in that sense. Working with the campaign to bring more people back."
Mr Street said Mr Claridge would "look at what the common issues" facing businesses are, such as public transport, licencing and employment opportunities.
"It's all about making sure this industry is even more successful and people are investing in it," he said.
Mr Claridge added: "People are always going to want to go out and enjoy themselves, that's not going to change.
"But I don't think it's a job where there's ever going to be a finish line, let's put it that way."
