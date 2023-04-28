'It's a stereotype that only men can drive buses'
A new children's book encourages women and young girls to become bus drivers.
Wonderful Women Bus Drivers of the West Midlands features six female operators, including Leona Kirwan, 43, from Acocks Green.
The story is funded and written by National Express West Midlands, which employs about 270 women to drive buses.
"We hope that by sharing their stories more women and young girls will be inspired to consider [this] fulfilling career," said director Kate Reynolds.
"It's a bad stereotype that only men can drive buses," said Ms Kirwan, a former care-worker.
Since completing her training about three years ago, Ms Kirwan has mainly operated the number 11 route around Birmingham.
Passengers were often surprised to encounter a woman behind the wheel, she said, with some even complimenting her for "driving like a man".
"Children acknowledge it, they point at you," she said. "I do get certain questions from females - 'I don't know how you manage to drive this bus, how do you do it?'
"I just say it's not as hard as it looks."
Operating out of the Acocks Green depot, Ms Kirwan described every working day as different.
"At first it was daunting, obviously because it's a large vehicle," she said. "I think the hardest thing I found [during training] was reversing the bus. I actually cried, I tried so many times and I couldn't get it round this cone in Coventry."
Occasionally passengers were intimidating or abusive but there were radio controls and emergency buttons if needed, she said: "As long as I don't get out of the cab, I'm fine."
Speaking of the book, Ms Kirwan said the animation was "amazing": "They got me right, even my figure and my wig."
She will be reading it to pupils at Acocks Green Primary School and hopes to encourage both children and parents that "bus driving females can do it".
"It's adaptable - you can have a family and still work, get a nice income, get your independence. It's a good career," she added.
Only 26% of workers in the transport sector are female, according to Women in Transport.
Kate Reynolds, UK Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at National Express, said the group was keen to tackle gender stereotypes.
"We have a fantastic group of women bus drivers and training officers who are great ambassadors for the profession," she added.
Driving a bus also led to Ms Kirwan meeting her partner, another driver, who she tracked down through the Perry Barr depot after he hopped on as a passenger: "And it went from there".
The book will be circulated internally, with further school visits planned, after which it will go on sale to raise money for the National Express Foundation.
