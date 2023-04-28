West Midlands fire crews train on vehicles taken off fly-tippers
- Published
Fire crews have been using vehicles seized from fly-tippers to improve their rescue skills when they are called to road crashes.
Six vans and cars have been handed over to West Midlands Fire Service by Birmingham City Council.
The vehicles were of no use with no resale value, the authority said.
Two of the donated vans were used this week by firefighters to practise cutting into vehicles and rescuing crash victims.
"There's rarely a day when our firefighters don't respond to a collision, or train for when they need to," Sutton Coldfield station commander Mathew Ward said.
Over the past five years, 65 vehicles have been seized through investigations into fly-tippers, the council says.
