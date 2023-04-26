Unlicensed driver jailed for fatal Woodsetton hit-and-run
An unlicensed driver has been jailed for killing a man who was crossing a road with his wife.
Andrew Massey, 64, was struck on Tipton Road, in Dudley on 26 January and died at the scene.
His 61-year-old wife was also hit and is still recovering, police said.
Grant Meredith-Trafford, 31, was sentenced to 15 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, after admitting a string of charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.
He also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Meredith-Trafford, of Crescent Avenue, Brierley Hill, lost control of his Subaru Impreza and swerved on to the other side of the road before he struck the couple just after 20:30 GMT on 26 January, police said.
Mrs Massey suffered severe fractures to her pelvis.
'Utterly bereft'
West Midlands Police said the driver fled the scene, but Meredith-Trafford was arrested almost a month later after a public appeal.
The force said forensic analysis of CCTV footage showed his car was travelling at between 64 and 68mph just before the collision, which happened in a 30mph zone.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "Grant Meredith-Trafford's reckless behaviour and callous disregard for road safety resulted in the tragic death of a man, which has left his wife, who has not fully recovered from the injuries she also sustained in the collision, utterly bereft.
"This tragedy has deeply affected the family and shocked the local community."
West Midlands Police said the 15-year sentence reflected new sentencing guidelines, which were introduced last year.
