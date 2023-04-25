Wolverhampton shop's licence revoked after girl collapses
- Published
An off-licence that sold five cans of strong beer to a 15-year-girl who later collapsed in the street and went into cardiac arrest has lost its licence.
The Jyot off-licence in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, sold cans of 7.5% ABV lager to the girl who was living in care, the city council heard.
It was told on Tuesday its licence was being revoked because of a repeated breach of licensing conditions.
The girl's dad had called the council's customer services about the incident.
Trading Standards officers told the meeting he called on 2 December last year to say the premises had sold alcohol to his daughter.
"The complainant said that his daughter, who was living in care, had managed to obtain some money and purchase five cans of Black Storm lager from an off-licence on the Willenhall Road," an officer said.
"He described to me exactly where it was and I identified it as Jyot off-licence on Willenhall Road.
"He told me she had drunk all five cans and as a result had collapsed in the street and was found by a passer-by who called emergency services."
Council solicitor David Abel told the meeting committee members felt they had no other option than to suspend the licence.
