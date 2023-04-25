Sutton Coldfield: Three held as bomb disposal team called to street
Homes have been evacuated and a bomb disposal team called after "suspicious items" were found in Sutton Coldfield.
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the discovery at a house on Poplar Avenue around 09:00.
The road and surrounding areas remain sealed off while investigations continue and residents have not been allowed back into their homes.
West Midlands Police said the arrests happened after a warrant was executed at the address on Tuesday.
