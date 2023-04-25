Blur to play opening gig at Wolverhampton's revamped Civic
Blur will play the first gig at Wolverhampton's revamped Civic, which is reopening after eight years and a £48m transformation.
The Britpop legends will perform on 26 May as part of the band's warm-up shows for Wembley Stadium dates in July.
The Grade II listed venues, which include Wulfrun Hall, will be known as The Halls and have undergone major construction work.
They will be operated by AEG Presents as part of a 25-year deal.
It is estimated the complex will boost the economy by more than £10m per year and is expected to attract about 300,000 visitors a year.
Other acts already announced to play the venue in coming months include Sparks, Suede, McFly and Japanese fusion band Babymetal.
The 85-year-old iconic venue, which has hosted artists including The Clash, David Bowie, Nirvana and Morrissey, closed in December 2015 for the renovation works which were delayed when serious issues came to light.
The completion date was further put back by the coronavirus pandemic, the city council has previously said.
Improvements include upgraded seats, a greater number of bars as well as revamped toilets, and lift access to the new balcony level.
