Fundraising push to help young Stourbridge cancer patient
The family of a two-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer say they are overwhelmed by £40,000 being raised to help pay for experimental treatment in the US.
Gracie, from Stourbridge, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma six weeks ago, which had since spread to her bones.
Mum, Clare, said about £300,000 was needed in total to take part in a vaccine trial abroad.
Gracie is currently receiving treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
It has included three courses of chemotherapy.
The news Gracie's cancer had spread "really knocked me back", said Clare.
"But I'm back on my mode now; I'm back on the research."
After the chemotherapy, Gracie had been "running around and eating again", Clare explained, adding: "She's so strong, she's a warrior. But we've got to get Gracie better."
The complex cancer, most common in children under five, is treatable on the NHS but survival rates are poor where relapses occur.
The family hopes Gracie can access the Bivalent Vaccine clinical study in New York, with the programme aiming to trigger a response of the immune system against neuroblastoma.
Friends, family and the wider community have all contributed to the fundraising effort, Clare said.
"I'm so overwhelmed, they've really rallied behind us. I can't thank everyone enough," she told the BBC.
"I'd love to meet you all and give you a massive hug."
