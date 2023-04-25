Woman runs London Marathon for friend with brain tumour
A woman has raised thousands for charity by running the London Marathon after her best friend was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Mary Fitzpatrick-Greening, 28, from London, met Abi Smith, from Birmingham, at school when they were 11 years old.
She completed the 26.2 mile (42.1km) course in 4:09:12, raising almost £5,000 for charity Brain Tumour Research.
At least 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year.
According to Brain Tumour Research, just 1% of national spending has been allocated to brain tumours, yet they kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.
Ms Smith had been on a family holiday in 2019 when she began to suffer symptoms, including double vision.
Upon returning home, she was admitted to Queen's Hospital in Staffordshire, where doctors found a high-grade glioma which had stretched to her spine.
She underwent surgery to remove the tumour, before receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy to treat the inoperable mass on her brain.
"It's really important to get money there to fund more research and to help people like Abi and others," Ms Fitzpatrick-Greening said.
She described how she had been training for the marathon for five months, running five times a week on average.
'Both burst into tears'
Struggling to walk after completing the course, she was met by Ms Smith.
"It was so overwhelming to cross the finish line, it's been my life for so long" she said.
"As soon as I crossed the finish line, Abi was there waiting for me, I gave her a big hug and we both burst into tears."
Ms Smith said she was "happy" and "relieved" her friend could rest after completing the marathon.
"Ultimately I'm just so proud of her, she's just amazing really," she said.
"She's such a determined person anyway, she had really dedicated herself to do it.
"We need to increase funding and awareness, to help find a cure."
